Police plan to retrieve files on blog sites

By Alphonse Porau

A SEARCH warrant will be issued to major internet providers to retrieve files that went viral on social media linking a Member of Parliament to a Malaysian woman, police say.

National Capital District and Central police commander Sylvester Kalaut said this in response to a question about what measures would be taken to investigate a complaint by the Minister for Sports, National Events and Apec Justin Tkatchenko.

“We have arranged a team to investigate the matter,” he said.

“We will get down to the bottom of this so that we retrieve the items that are being posted on the blog, and to find out who is involved.”

Kalaut said there were too many people using the social media to defame others without any substance.

“There are people hiding their identity and maliciously reporting on people and spoiling their reputation, unlike the other (mainstream) media,” he said.

“We have to be mindful that it is going towards the elections and these will have negative impact on all the MPs and the public at large, so something has to be done about that.”

He said police would also question the woman over the use of a vehicle that allegedly belonged to Tkatchenko.

“We will also be questioning her as to how she got or was in possession of the vehicle. That is subject to our investigation,” he said.

“Once we confirm this, we will invite the MP for an interview.

“We are also investigating on the vehicle to check the ownership and the registration.”

Kalaut appealed to people to respect the rights of others and not to use the social media to defame them.

Like this: Like Loading...