Police pleased with Gulf residents

POLICE in Gulf noted a big change on Christmas as people celebrated peacefully and stayed out of trouble, acting Gulf police commander Michael Pakeyei says.

Pakeyei said unlike past years the cells were not completely full and the police dealt with only few complaints.

“It is probably the first time that police experienced a peaceful Christmas with no major incidents happening,” Pakeyei said.

“There were no report of drunkards breaking the law.

“Most of the Gulf residents celebrated quietly and peacefully within their premises.”

He also noted that people travelled to their villages early before Christmas.

“The highway is empty with only a few PMVs travelling,” he said.

Pakeyei said it was much safer this year because the roads were not too busy and it was easy for the police to keep watch of any threatening activities.

He thanked the people of Gulf for being respectful and responsible in their Christmas celebrations.

He urged them to continue that peaceful celebration into the New Year.

“I am thankful to the people from the East, West and North of Gulf for celebrating peacefully in their communities,” Pakeyei said.

“I hope they will also do the same to welcome the New Year.”

