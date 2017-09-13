Police prepare to counter security threats during Apec

By JUNIOR UKAHA

MEMBERS of the Northern command of the Royal PNG Constabulary and other stakeholders have had four days of intensive training last week to get themselves prepared to counter security threats during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting next year.

The training, which started last Monday, was conducted by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) through the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership Programme.

Northern region assistant commissioner of police Peter Guinness told The National that the training was significant because it helped the officers understand different aspects of security threats and how to deal with them.

The participants learnt things like risk management, aviation security and conducting bomb searches, Guinness said.

“At the end of the training the participants were issued certificates,” he said.

“The training has equipped the participants with the skills and knowledge needed to handle security at the Apec level.”

“We are grateful to the AFP for the training and continued support they have been giving us under the policing partnership programme.”

Guinness said 106 officers from the Lae and Morobe police commands, security officers and aviation officials were part of the training.

He said 80 other police officers from the command based in Madang received similar training earlier.

It is understood one or two of the Apec meetings will be staged in the Northern region next year.

