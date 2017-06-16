Police probe incident

CENTRAL provincial police commander Laimo Asi has sent a team to Kupiano in Abau district to investigate a sorcery-related incident that happened last Thursday.

A couple from Kupiano who were accused of practising sorcery and then abused are in police custody, according to Asi.

“I got information and my investigators were sent down to Abau in regard to the couple that have been arrested and charged and at the same time, their building has been torched. So it’s a matter of investigation,” Asi said.

An eyewitness who did not want to be named, said the quiet town of Kupiano turned rowdy last Thursday when a woman and her husband were physically abused and sworn at by some residents of the town at a community meeting.

The couple were accused of practising sorcery following the sudden death of a local policeman’s wife.

Grieving relatives of the deceased later went to the couple’s residential area and chased their family members before setting the house on fire.

Asi said charges would be laid once investigations were completed.

