Police: Proper check will stop booze smuggling

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE SOUTHERN Highlands provincial police commander is calling on private security firms and locals engaged to enforce the liquor ban in the province to carry out their duty honestly.

Chief Supt Sibron Papato told The National yesterday that people engaged at the check-point at Kagul River bordering Western Highlands and Southern Highlands failed to consistently inspect vehicles entering the province. As a result, large quantities of liquor have been smuggled into Southern Highlands and Hela.

He said that the liquor ban imposed in the two provinces under former Hela Governor, the late Anderson Agiru, was still in force.

He raised the concern after Nipa police confiscated 100 cartons of beer on New Year’s Day (Sunday morning) at the roadblock at Nipa station.

Papato said a container truck loaded with trade store goods and cartons of beer heading for Tari, Hela, was stopped at the road block by police and searched.

He said the driver told the policemen that he was transporting general trade store goods but police insisted that he opened the container.

Papato said police officers discovered the cartons of beer behind other goods.

The driver was arrested on the spot and taken back to Mendi police station where he was charged with transporting liquor into the province under the Provincial Liquor Licensing Act.

“I can’t understand why people engaged to check on the transportation of liquor at the check-point failed to apprehend people smuggling liquor into the province,” Papato said.

He suspects that those at the check point had been bribed.

