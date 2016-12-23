Police to provide security on Christmas

National Capital District police have warned people caught under the influence of alcohol during Christmas that they will spend the rest of the festive season in jail.

Met Supt Benjamin Turi said there would be road blocks and police would be out in full force to provide security to ensure safe festive celebrations in the city.

“All the cells in the city are already overcrowded and stuffy. Who would want to be in such a condition during a time of celebration?” Turi said.

He urged residents to celebrate the season with sober habits.

“Avoid alcohol-related issues that sometimes lead to death,” Turi said.

“If we catch anyone at the road blocks who is intoxicated and driving around the city, we will take you out of your vehicle and let you sit at the side of the road till day break.”

He said they would be charged and locked up in cells until after the festive season was over.

“The police cells are not good places. They are overcrowded and very stuffy,” he said.

Turi warned that police would not be lenient with anyone breaking the law.

He appealed to youths and residents to celebrate peacefully within their premises.

“The only problem we face is when people drink,” Turi said.

“They do not respect other people in the communities they live in and sometimes it ends badly.”

He said this reflects on the people’s attitude and their way of life.

“If they learn to be responsible with their consumption of alcohol then we should have a safe society with peaceful celebrations,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...