Police raid part of election operations, says police boss

By HELEN TARAWA

A POLICE raid at Sakita village in the Sohe district of Northern on Tuesday was part of the election operations and the police were just doing their job, provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari says.

Gerari told The National that the raid was based on police intelligence report of ballot papers being smuggled in from Morobe into the middle Kaiva area.

He confirmed that a police unit searched the house of a candidate’s committee chairman – Leon Sisire – and those of his two brothers but did not find anything.

“We were informed through our police intelligence unit that nine ballot boxes containing papers were smuggled through Morobe up the Kumusi River and transported via Aeka to Sakita on a 10-seater vehicle,” Gerari said.

“The report had stated that the ballot boxes were being kept in Sisire’s house.

“We dispatched the police unit which searched the houses.

“Since the houses were cleared of such allegations, we withdrew the unit.

“This was a normal operation and it was part of our job.”

He said they had obtained a warrant signed by a district court magistrate.

Meanwhile, the Northern election police operation was launched yesterday with a church service at the Resurrection Anglican Cathedral in Popondetta.

