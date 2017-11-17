Police ready for blitz on unsafe vehicles

LAE police will conduct another major operation to remove unroadworthy vehicles from the city roads.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr renewed his call yesterday to vehicle owners and drivers in Lae to follow the traffic rules and have their vehicles checked, serviced and updated.

He said it was worrying to see the increasing number of unroadworthy vehicles like PMV buses doing business in the city.

“Police will be conducting a big operation to clamp down on unlicensed drivers, and unregistered and un-roadworthy vehicles that are operating in the city,” Wagambie said.

In April, police impounded more than 100 PMVs following a joint operation by police, National Road Safety Council and the provincial traffic registry

Wagambie said commuters travelling within the city routes deserved to travel in safe and comfortable buses.

“Most of these buses are operating without seats, windows and qualified drivers. They have become a menace to road users when they clog up the roads and breach traffic rules,” Wagambie said.

