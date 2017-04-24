Police ready to monitor campaigns

POLICE in Northern have assigned two units to monitor the nomination and campaign periods to ensure people conducted their activities within the law and in an orderly manner.

Police Commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari told The National that police had set up checkpoints to ensure traffic was not disrupted by any convoy of vehicles.

“The operations will continue for the eight weeks of campaign and people of Northern must be aware,” Gerari said.

“We are ready to move.”

Gerari also warned the people to be wary of any suspicious persons or activities and report them to the police immediately.

“Police have been tipped off about a group of 10 men planning to rob a bank,” he said.

“They believe that the men had travelled from Lae, Milne Bay and Port Moresby through the Kokoda track.

“They are tracking three locals and seven outsiders who had stolen a vehicle at Kokoda and driven it to the Higaturu Oil Palm where they hid it in a bush.

“We have recovered the vehicle and are looking for those criminals.

“The police is calling on the people to help with any information.

“They must call the PPC’s number 7201 0021 if they see any strangers.”

