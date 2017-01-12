Police recover K50,000 from airport robbery

By ALPHONSE PORAU

A TOTAL of K50,000 cash was recovered from a suspect involved in the K1.2 million airport robbery last year who the police apprehended at Sogeri on the New Year’s Eve.

Port Moresby Met Supt Benjamin Turi said the suspect was arrested at Sogeri on New Year’s Eve.

“He is the third suspect caught. But the other three main ones seen in the close circuit TV (CCTV) are still on the run. Who knows, they might be carrying some cash with them,” Turi said.

“Besides that three police officers have also been arrested – a reservist at Hohola and two police constables at Gerehu.”

Turi said the three suspects still at large were known to the police.

“I know the three suspects from East Sepik, Central and the other from Manus and Gulf and they live around Gerehu, Tokarara and Waigani,” he said.

“Their relatives are covering up for them.

“So I am calling anyone who knows their whereabouts to come and report them or give their location to the police.”

He said NCD police would focus on reducing the crime rate in the capital city and minimise discipline issues among officers.

“I am challenging my police station commanders to try and minimise the crime rate and cut down on disciplinary issues as there will be elections and other big events coming up,” Turi said.

Like this: Like Loading...