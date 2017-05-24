Police recover pistol in raid

LAE police recovered a police-issued gun during a raid at a house in West Taraka last Tuesday.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr said the gun was stolen from Nadzab police following a robbery where a high school principal was held-up and a large amount of money stolen.

“The pistol grip shotgun was taken that time and our police intelligence have been tracing this weapon for some time as dangerous criminals were in possession of it,” Wagambie explained.

He said the suspect in possession of the gun was wanted by police as he had been threatening and intimidating members of his community by using the stolen gun.

“Police intelligence managed to make a breakthrough after his location was disclosed and police raided his home and recovered the gun. The suspect, however, was not present during the raid and the gun is now locked up at the police headquarters.”

