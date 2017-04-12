Police recruitment needs to change to get back on top

THE Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary as we all know is one law enforcing agency of the state.

It is duty bound to protect the state’s property and assets and the lives of the citizens. Correct me if I am wrong.

Now the recent looting of shops in Boroko during the fire incident prompted me to make the following suggestions:

Restructure courses in Bomana Police Training College plus extension of time: There are cases where Police sometimes do their work without professionalism.

They mostly use forces beyond on innocent people which are publicly perceived as police brutality.

There are cases where files are not properly compiled by arresting officers resulting in many court cases being dismissed.

Improper Charges laid by arresting officers which were properly corrected by magistrates. And there are cases where police stealing from people whom they are supposed to protect like the recent looting in Boroko.

I, therefore, suggest it would be better for a total restructure of the courses in Bomana Training College giving more consideration to mind development of the recruits in the legal aspects of exercising their duties.

Theoretically, recruits must be effectively well trained to carry out their duties with due care and responsibilities. Equally-trained in making arrests and compiling reports, laying of charges and they be properly taught their general conducts and their limit in purpose.

Extension of the time to a year or two also will allow enough time for a fully moulded and groom police officer ready to do his/her work professionally and maintain the standard of conducts that will reflect the true purpose of a law enforcing officer.

Police recruitment process be contracted: I would also suggest the recruitment of new recruits be given to contractors or consultants so there will be zero corruption, briberies, “wantok” system, nepotism, foul play or any of that sort. Hence, the consultants will make their own selection where recruits, I believe will be selected upon merit. Selection will be fair and straight.

On this note, I further would suggest the recruitment should consider those that apart from completing Grade 10 and 12, had further attended certain colleges, vocational training, drop outs from universities or those with Upper Passes and Credits in Grade 10 and those with C and D grades in Grade 12. This simply means those with good grades.

Those with intellects of certain degree who have reasonable reasoning capacity, when trained will perform accordingly to their duty statements with professionalism.

The bottom line for the two points suggested is we need to mold, shape and groom the minds to the standard that is required to commission them for duties.

The six months may be not enough. And the restructuring of the courses and letting consultants to do the recruitment may be some solutions.

If we are still having problems with people whom we should look upon to protect us and the state, then let us go back to where they came out from.

Aaron P. Mawe, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...