Police redeployed to investigate officers’ killing in Southern Highlands

A seven-member police team investigating the killing of two mobile squad officers have been redirected to investigate the killing of two officers in the Southern Highlands, team leader Chief Superintendent Philip Rambaliku says.

He said the killings in both provinces were election-related. “We are going to Mendi to investigate the killing of two officers and the burning down of public properties,” Rambaliku said.

“The local police officers in Enga will continue the investigation in Wabag.

“They will compile the remaining statements from witnesses.

“After conducting investigations in Mendi, we will return to Wabag, collect all the statements and return to Port Moresby.”

Rambaliku said they had been in Wabag for two weeks and faced challenges conducting investigations of the incidence that occurred during the counting for the Kandep seat.

“We found out that most of the key witnesses of the two leaders, former Opposition leader and former Kandep MP Don Polye, and current Kandep MP Alfred Manasseh, are inter-related because the two leaders are all from the same tribe,” he said.

“Most of the witnesses are scrutineers and counting officials.

“We suspect that elements of bribery may have been involved.”

