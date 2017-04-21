Police refuse escort requests

POLICE officers will not be used to escort candidates during the election campaign period, says National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi.

Turi said any requests by candidates for police escort would be turned down.

He said police had other things to do during the election period which would keep them busy.

“I have turned down the request from the NCD governor and Moresby South MP for police to escort them during the nomination and campaign period,” he said.

“The same will apply to all candidates.

“All general policing duties will be done at the same time with the election operations.”

He said police officers had been warned not to associate themselves with candidates or accept bribes.

Meanwhile, Turi said a team of Crime Investigative Division officers had been assigned to deal with election-related cases.

He also warned that campaigning during odd hours would be forbidden.

“I have seen vehicles with loud speakers already installed and they are on the road.” Turi said.

“We ask these people to campaign at the right time and not on odd hours like after 10pm and early hour of the morning.

“Campaigning at odd hours creates noise pollution and anyone found doing that will have their vehicles grounded.”

