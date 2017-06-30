Police refute claims being spread on social media

By DOROTHY MARK

POLICE have rubbished claims being spread on social media that they are switching ballot papers during transportation.

The allegation has been made on a blog site, said Madang provincial police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura.

He said police only provide security and escort for those with the ballot boxes.

“How can police do such things in the presence of many people including scrutineers, this is mere speculations,” Singura said.

He has also rubbished a rumour that four Papua New Guinea Defence Force soldiers are in Simbai assisting polling there.

Singura said police, soldiers and Correctional Services officers in Madang are there to deliver a free, fair and safe election.

Singura said any police officer seen trying to influence voters should be reported.

Like this: Like Loading...