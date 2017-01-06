Police remove drug market

POLICE have removed a market near Ialibu town in Southern Highlands which has been a centre for homebrew and marijuana sales.

Ialibu town mayor Jacob Iki thanked police officers from Mendi, Kagua and Poroma who removed the vendors involved in illegal activities.

“Many of the problems in the communities were created by youths who drink fire wara (homebrew) and smoke marijuana. We cannot let these activities to continue,” he said.

“Parents, community leaders, councilors and pastors have a duty to educate the youths.”

On Tuesday an awareness forum was held in front of the Ialibu police station by Iki and Southern Highlands police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto.

Among issues discussed as the cause of lawlessness was the excessive smuggling of liquor and the production of homebrew.

Iki said police needed logistic support and manpower.

“Police do not have vehicles and accommodations and manpower to effectively carry out their duties,” he said.

He said it was why police from other districts came in to remove the market.

Papoto said he would crack the whip on anyone involved in homebrew and marijuana.

