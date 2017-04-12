Police report another four missing at sea

POLICE have reported that another four people from East Sepik went missing between Manus and Wewak after selling betel nut in Manus last month.

Acting Manus police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu told The National on Friday that the four men were returning to Wewak after selling betel nut in Manus when they went missing.

“The men left Manus on March 29 and were expected to arrive in Wewak on March 30 but did not arrive as expected,” Yapu said.

He said the men left on a 23-foot boat with two 40 horsepower engines and have been missing since the day they left.

“My appeal to boat operators travelling between Madang, Wewak and Manus is to keep an eye for them or report to police of their whereabouts.

“My concern is to the betel nut trade between these two provinces which is causing sea mishaps and lives missing at sea.

“In February last year, nine people went missing between Manus and Wewak after their sale of betel nut in Lorengau and there have been no trace of them and they are presumed dead.”

Yapu said police have also alerted the National Disaster Centre and the National Maritime Safety Authority to assist in searching for the missing people.

In the meantime, the Papua New Guinea National Weather Service has issued a strong wind warning for small craft operators to take necessary precautions before going out to the sea.

