Police report normal business in Kimbe

BUSINESS houses in Kimbe, West New Britain, opened doors on Monday and the township which had been deserted since last week has returned to normal, according to police.

Police commander Supt Jim Namora said the town was still recovering from the recent week-long ethnic clash between the Bali Islanders and the Bulu people of Talasea.

He said a bel kol payment from the Bali people to the Bulu was presented over the weekend witnessed by leaders.

“We have no more issues with public safety and I had advised for the reopening of the market before,” he said.

He said police travelled to Kandrian with court officials to conduct a National Court circuit.

In another incident report, a man is dead and his body is at the Kimbe General Hospital morgue after he was killed during a shoot-out with police at Sarakolok Section 4 on Saturday.

Namora said police involved in the special operations using an unmarked vehicle were on patrol around the Sarakolok-Lakemata area in Kimbe in search for the recent escapees when they were fired upon by a man along the roadside at Sarakolok.

“The bullet missed the occupants in the vehicle and police stopped and returned fire, killing the suspect.” He said police found a home-made (staple) gun on the deceased.

He said coronal documents were completed while an internal investigation into the shooting has started.

“The shooting is an isolated incident and not related to the national election.”

