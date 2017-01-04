Police report safe, quiet celebrations in province

ENGA police commander acting Supt George Kakas thanked the people in the province for a peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Kakas told The National yesterday from Kandep district while attending a peace ceremony that people have changed their mindsets and maintained order and peace during important events like the Christmas and New Year unlike in the past.

Kakas said there was only one fatal road accident at Waliya section of the Highlands Highway in the Wapenamanda district, but he was yet to get a full report on the incident.

He said there were no criminal activities during the New Year and the public travelled freely around the province.

“I want to commend the people for their understanding and for maintaining law and order and celebrating the festive season without trouble,” Kakas said.

He said there were a few drunkards causing nuisance on the main highway however, the police were able to handle the situation.

He said the only disturbance in Wabag town during the New Year was the sound of the pop-guns and flares that were sold in the shops owned by Chinese businesses.

He said the loud sound disturbed the town residents. And he urged shop owners in the town not to sell such items again this year.

Kakas said if they were not properly used, they could cause harm to people.

Meanwhile, Kakas is appealing to the drivers to take precautions when approaching the Waliya section of the highway as a landslide had cut away a section of the road on New Year night following heavy rainfall throughout the province.

Kakas said that road construction machines were at the site and working to restore normal traffic flow.

He added that policemen were also deployed at the site to maintain order and ensure safe travelling .

Like this: Like Loading...