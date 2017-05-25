Police report zero firearm smuggling

BORDER Divisional commander Assistant Commissioner Donald Yamasombi yesterday said that there were no reports of firearms smuggling for the 2017 national election along the borders with Australia and Indonesia.

“The confiscating of firearms now being reported in the media are the firearms that were already in the country. These firearms were confiscated by police on routine roadblock checks or police raids. But I can assure you that no firearms have been smuggled in recently for the 2017 national elections.”

Yamasombi said that last month they had a joint border awareness in the Torres Strait Treaty villages along the PNG –Australian border in the Western Province and the PNG–Indonesian border from Bula village, also in Western, to Wutung village, in West Sepik.

“The villagers are aware of their role in policing the borders.”

