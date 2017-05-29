Police report zero major crimes in East Sepik

POLICE in East Sepik are happy with the way the people and political parties are

conducting their election campaigns.

Provincial Police Commander Supt Peter Philip said it had been generally quiet so far, with no major election-related crimes reported.

“The province has basically been quiet so far and we anticipate that when the campaign period is up, we can expect a quiet polling period,” Philip said.

“We have experienced a quiet campaign in the province although one or two issues regarding candidates particularly their supporters.”

Police manpower in East Sepik will be boosted by mobile squads, soldiers from Moem

Barracks and prison warders from Boram.

“I expect 86 police officers from outside the province to come,” Philip said.

The number of soldiers from Moem barracks and correctional service officers from Boram is yet to be confirmed.

“We are looking at about 400 men and women to support the electoral commission

for the joint forces security operations,” he said.

“In terms of security we are set. We are looking forward to Friday to launch the border command joint security force operation in the province to support the electoral commission deliver a free, fair and safe election.”

He also appealed to the public to avoid causing disturbances at the polling booths.

