Police request info from army over New Year’s Eve dust-up

NATIONAL Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi says they have requested information from the army in regards to the confrontation with soldiers in Port Moresby on New Year’s Eve.

He said the information included the roster of the officers on duty, guns and the vehicles used by the soldiers during the confrontation at Boroko police station.

“Last Thursday, I sent all the requirements of the criminal case back to their office,” he said.

“They have to make arrangement for us to take photographs of the gun, the serial numbers and the duty roster for proper charges to be laid on the officers (soldiers).”

Turi, who was at the police station when the soldiers arrived that night, said there were around 14 people involved.

“Six were standing, jumping, shouting and firing weapons from a (military) vehicle,” he said.

“Then we have another car at the back with the driver, the offside and two others inside. And the two captains and their wives.”

