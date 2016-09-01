Police rid Tari of unwanted activities

By MALUM NALU

HELA police are clearing Tari town of people engaged in activities considered prone to lawlessness, says provincial police commander Michael Welly.

This follows ongoing tribal fighting and lawlessness, which have seen two people killed over the past couple of days.

“We are cleaning up the town by removing vendors outside the main markets and selling in the streets,” Welly said.

He said they were stopping darts games in public and other forms of gambling, roadblocks, searching and confiscating offensive weapons and arresting illegal vendors.

Welly has called for the imposition of a state-of-emergency in Hela, which hosts the PNG LNG project.

He said his men were stretched to the limit trying to control raging tribal fights in the three districts of Tari, Koroba-Lake Kopiago and Komo-Margarima.

The situation in Tari remained tense yesterday after a young man was chopped to death and a teacher gunned down in ensuing violence over the past few days

Welly said he supported calls by Hela leaders, including Tari-Pori MP and Finance Minister James Marape, for the imposition of a state-of-emergency.

“I think it’s long overdue,” he said.”

“I would think we should at least have a state-of-emergency, or else declare (Hela) a fighting zone.

“We should at least have some order, by bringing in additional men, to help us local police control the fighting and killing that’s going on.”

Welly said anarchy was now prevalent in Hela and a state-of-emergency should have been imposed earlier.

