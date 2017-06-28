Police: Road accidents increase

POLICE have reported an increase in fatal road accidents in Port Moresby this month.

Director of Traffic Operation Acting Superintendent Joseph Joe told The National there were deaths compared to at the most two in previous months.

He said three of the five fatal accidents were “hit and run”.

He said a boy died after he was hit by a vehicle on the Poreporena freeway. A construction company driver died during a collision at Laloki. At 9-mile, a pedestrian was hit. The same happened at Taurama Road.

One died when a vehicle overturned in Rigo district.

“This is abnormal. It shows that something is triggering these accidents. It could the election fever,” he said.

Joe said drivers and pedestrians were not following traffic rules such as speeding and using proper crossings. He appealed to pedestrians and drivers to take precautions at any time of the day.

“Our appeal to the pedestrians is to see whether the road is clear before crossing. Do not cross without ensuring that it is safe. Drivers involved in accidents are required by the law to stop and help those injured. If you think you cannot help the person because your life is likely to be in danger, then the law requires you to report the matter.”

