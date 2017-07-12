Police salute poll progress

By Rebecca Kuku

Counting in the western region of Highlands is progressing well, says the assistant police commissioner for Highlands Western Region, Kaiglo Kambane.

Kambane said all three provinces in the western region – Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga – completed their polling without much trouble and were carrying on with their counting.

He said that for Hela, one seat was already declared and the others may be declared today.

“There were a few incidents that occurred but were contained by the security operations on the ground,” he said.

“Polling in Southern Highlands also went well without any major incidents.”

Kambane said that the Kagua-Erave electorate completed their polling yesterday and that counting in the province had already begun.

“They started off with the Ialibu-Pangia electorate and the regional and the rest of the other seats will kick off their counting tomorrow (today).”

He said that Enga would also commence their counting tomorrow.

“I am impressed with the efforts of the security operations on the ground.”

“We have been utilising our men and moving them around the Western End to ensure that the election process is run freely, fairly and trouble free.”

“And I am very pleased with the security operations and thank the provincial police commanders from Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga for ensuring and running trouble-free polling and counting in their respective province so far,” Ambane said.

