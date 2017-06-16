Police search for missing 3 will continue: Kalaut

By Rebecca Kuku

Police will continue the search for three men who went missing at sea on Saturday, National Capital District and Central police commander, Chief Supt Sylvester Kalaut says.

Kalaut said police and maritime organisations who have offered their support would continue searching the seas for the three missing persons.

“I am appealing to the public, especially people living in the coastal areas, to keep a look out for the three men.

“These men have families who are waiting and we will do everything we can to find them.”

Kalaut said that they retrieved their sunken speed boat and brought it back to port yesterday.

“We have put together a team, to carry out investigations on the matter.

“At this moment, we are not able to comment on how or what caused the boat to sink.

“The weather was not good at that time too.”

Kalaut said that he wanted to reassure the families of the three missing men that police would continue searching for the men.

The three missing men are co-workers for the KPMG accountancy firm and had gone on a fishing trip when their vessel sank off the coast of Port Moresby last Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...