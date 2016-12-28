Police security queried

THE president of the National Museum and Art Gallery board of trustees Julius Violaris last week expressed concern that the acting director had engaged a police unit to provide security on the premises.

Violaris expressed his concerns when acting director Senea Greh issued orders to the police unit to get the museum’s keys from the security guards and kept them on Wednesday and on Thursday.

He said this was a serious breach of security protocols, putting the collections of national treasures and other assets maintained by the museum to great risk.

“The arrest and possession of the keys by unknown police officers compromises the safety of the museum and its collection of cultural treasures,” Violaris said.

“The museum is a treasure trove and the keys control the access into its galleries, store rooms and administration offices.

“The keys are maintained by very few reliable and honest security officers and giving the keys away to non-museum employees exposes the museum to theft and break-in.”

Violaris said it was illegal for the police or any other person to have access of any kind to the collections and other property belonging to the museum.

He said only the trustees were vested the powers of ownership of the collections and all property of the museum, which they hold and control on behalf of the people.

Deputy president Andrew Abel has told Greh to look after the museum with care and diligence under the trying times the museum was experiencing.

The trustees requested police to uphold the law and not behave as personal thugs to individuals with dubious interests, endangering the museum and breaching its security protocols.

