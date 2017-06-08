Police seize weapons

By Rebecca Kuku

Police confiscated two firearms, ammunition and four number plates from a vehicle at the Manu Service Station yesterday, says police metropolitan superintendent Benjamin Turi.

Police task force unit officers noticed suspicious behaviour from the occupants of a mini Pajero and did a search.

“They found two unlicensed guns, ammunition and four number plates that were probably used to commit illegal activities like armed robberies,” Turi said.

“All four suspects that were in the car are all on the police list of wanted men for previous crimes.

“Two of the suspects are wanted for rape cases, whilst one is wanted for some robbery cases.”

Turi said the men have been charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and are detained at the Boroko police station.

“The suspects will be held at the Boroko police station for the police central intelligence unit to investigate for previous crimes committed.”

Police task force commander Gabriel Kini said that it was a good thing that his men intercepted the suspects and arrested them before they committed another armed robbery.

“Armed robberies have increased in the city due to many civilians now having access to high powered weapons,” he said.

“Criminals with guns are more confident because they know they have the same weapons as police and can do anything they want to do.”

Kini has urged members of public to report people who are in possession of firearms.

“The public has to work together with the police to address firearm issues in the city,” he said.

In a separate incident, a prison escapee was caught yesterday at the Saraga Community. Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi that said the man had escaped from Buimo Prison. He is detained at the Boroko police station.

