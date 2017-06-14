Police set teams for security ops

THE Police Special Services Division is assigning 21 teams to provide security around the country during the general election.

Special Service Division Operations Director Samson Kua said the last teams were deployed yesterday to the provinces they had been assigned to.

“We also have one Dog Unit squad and 120 Correctional Services officers who will be working with the special services division in providing security,” he said.

“For the Momase region, one unit will be stationed in Madang, one in Lae.

“One unit has been split into four sections – two for East Sepik and two for Vanimo.

“For the New Guinea Islands, three squads have been split into four sections – one in Manus, one in Rabaul, one in Kavieng and one in Kimbe.”

Kua said three squads would look after security in the Southern region.

“The 12 squads will be based in the Highlands region along with the Dog Unit and the Correctional Service officers,” Kua said.

“We have two squads in Mt Hagen who are on their way to Tari, one squad heading to Jiwaka and another to Enga, and two are on their way to Southern Highlands.”

