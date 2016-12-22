Police shun polygamy

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

SENIOR police commanders have pledged not to be involved in social issues including polygamy.

National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi told The National yesterday that the senior officers had signed a pledge with the Tribal Foundation at the recent commissioner’s conference to stay away from activities that could degrade the integrity of the police force.

Turi said the pledge was in response to Commissioner Gari Baki’s call to control disciplinary issues within the constabulary.

Police officers practising polygamy and living in barracks would be removed, Turi said.

“Officers involved in polygamy who apply for housing will not be allocated houses,” Turi said.

“This is in line with the commissioner’s directive.

“The pledge also says we should not turn a blind eye on gender-based violence issues like sexual violence, violence against women, and sorcery.

“We (senior officers) are public figures so our every action counts as civilians are watching and depending on us.

“So let us be role models and do away with all the negatives.”

