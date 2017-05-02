Police six held in abuse case

By REBECCA KUKU

SIX National Capital District police reservists have been detained at the Boroko Police Station for allegedly harassing a four-year-old girl and her mother.

Boroko Police Station commander Titus Bayagau said the reservists, one female and five male, were detained on April 28 after the family members of the mother and child reported the matter.

It was alleged that on April 26, the mother and daughter who had a stall at the Telikom Rumana area selling food, drinks and phone cards were arrested by the reservists and taken to their office at Gordon’s where they were held for four hours.

The reservists confiscated all their goods and cash.

While they were in the cell, one of the officers started searching the mother for money and after searching all her pockets, he placed his hands in her bra and fondled her breasts.

The officer then told the mother that she may have hidden the money in her daughter’s pants and then proceeded to strip the four-year-old girl as well.

The woman’s husband who later bailed her was told of the indecent treatment and reported the matter at Boroko Police Station.

The six officers were identified on Sunday and detained by Boroko police and formally arrested yesterday afternoon.

Bayagau strongly condemned the actions of the reservists and said they would be dealt with according to the law.

