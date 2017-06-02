Police special ops to deploy officers

POLICE special services will start deploying their officers for election duties on Tuesday.

Director for special operations and mobile squads Samson Kua said the mobile units along with Correctional Service and Defence Force officers would make up the joint security operations and stationed at strategic locations to assist provincial police commanders.

“We will concentrate mostly on the Highlands region which has been classified as a high-risk area, with 16 mobile squads already based in the region to be deployed into the seven provinces there next week,” Kua said.

He said mobile squads would also be stationed in other provinces to help provide security.

“The polling stations will be guarded by the response units while the joint security operations will provide support from strategic locations.”

“If there are disruptions in the polling stations, the joint security operations officers will move in and assist the response unit to address whatever the issue is.

Deployment in the Highlands region will start on Tuesday 6, with polling set to begin on June 24.

