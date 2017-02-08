Police to start refresher on investigation skills

By ALPHONSE PORAU

LACK of proper investigative skills by officers has prompted the police hierarchy to start refresher courses this year to better equip them in their line of duty.

Director of the Police Internal Affairs Robert Ali told The National that they started with a week-long investigative skills workshop for police station commanders in National Capital District.

Ali said the programme was to ensure that processes in investigating crimes were fully completed before presenting cases in court.

“There are a lot of cases that are being put in court but are thrown out because of lack of evidence.

“So with this training we are targeting the Police Station Commanders (PSCs) from the suburban stations in NCD so that they know what is expected in court,” he said.

Ali said the training was important for PSCs and the station sergeants because they were the people supervising officers at their stations.

He said that they would also be running back-to-back programmes to get them trained in dealing with internal investigations in the constabulary.

“This is external where we are dealing with criminal offences and how to investigate them and when we finish that we will run a back-to-back programme for the PSCs to come back for the internal investigation workshop so that we will run a balanced approach.

“Because they supervise men and women under their command it is also important that they must be aware of the internal issues that affect their officers,” Ali said.

He said after the first training they were going to assess it and then run it for six months or possibly throughout the year.

