Police station closes after attack on officer

THE police station in Aitape, West Sepik has been closed after a businessman allegedly attacked a police officer.

Aitape police station commander Leo Salle said the station would be closed for an indefinite period because the people did not want to respect law and order.

“On Wednesday afternoon, a businessman fronted up at the Aitape police station after 5pm and demanded the release of his son who was arrested for provocation, kidnapping and assaulting,” Salle said.

“The business man turned up after the station was closed for the day and wanted to bail his son for K200.

“However, the officer on duty told him that the police station was already closed, including its finance office where bail was paid.”

Salle said the businessman then assaulted the police officer and stoned him.

“The officer is now at the hospital with injuries. People in Aitape do not respect law and order.

“Therefore, the station will remain closed until reinforcements from East Sepik arrive,” Salle said.

Salle has informed the Provincial Police Commander and the ACP of Border Command of his decision.

“The station will only open if reinforcements from Wewak come and help us to arrest the man,” he said.

“I want him arrested and taken to the Wewak police station where we will present our evidence against him and have him charged.”

