Police stationed at flood section in Markham

By NICHOLAS SIREO

A POLICE unit from the Morobe Rural Command has been stationed along the flooded section of the Highlands Highway in Markham to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Senior Constable Philip Uomia who is leading the unit said they were assigned there to provide security to the police and vehicles since Tuesday after flood waters destroyed sections of the highway.

“We want to ensure that commuters cross safely to the other side without being harassed or intimidated by locals who were charging K50 and K20 for each vehicle to pass through,” he said.

Uomia said police presence along that section has prevented locals from taking advantage of the situation to collect fees as this was a national highway and it was illegal to collect fees from the travelling public.

“As soon as we arrived they left the scene and we had to control the movement of traffic because floods have destroyed the road leaving a deep pothole and only one vehicle has to pass through at a time,” he said.

Uomia told The National that police would be monitoring the section of the highway until it was fixed because floods have washed away the road surface creating a huge drain in the middle of the highway.

Since Tuesday commuters were stranded on the highway after sections were flooded due to heavy rain. Traffic has resumed after the floods stopped but the road condition has deteriorated.

Like this: Like Loading...