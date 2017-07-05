Police stop fight between father and son

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE had to break up a fight between a father and his son at a polling station in Southern Highlands over who to vote for.

Ialibu-Pangia Returning Officer Michael Ariando said police from the Wabag-based mobile squad had to step in to stop the scuffle between the father and his son on Monday afternoon at a polling station in the Wala Local Level Government.

“The father and son had differences over their supporting rival candidates,” he said.

“So the mobile squad officers had to intervene to stop them (fighting).

“However the people protested against the officers not to intervene.

“They wanted the father and son to solve their differences.”

Ariando said polling however was completed.

“The competed ballot boxes are now with me ready to be counted. I’m happy for the mobile squad officers as their presence here has helped provide a peaceful environment for polling to take place.”

He said polling in Southern Highlands should be completed soon.

“Polling is progressing well and so far 115 polling teams have completed polling. We are just awaiting the last 10 teams from the Kuare LLG,” he said.

“Polling has progressed well despite the late start due to the late arrival of the polling materials, ballot boxes and ballot papers.”

Like this: Like Loading...