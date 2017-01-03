Police to stop protest by death cop’s relatives

POLICE have been deployed to Nuku station in West Sepik to contain a riot instigated by relatives of the late police station officer on Christmas Eve.

Chief Supt Robert Gesa said relatives of the late Senior Sergeant Andrew Naikabam went on a rampage and ransacked his house. “A 13-man team from Vanimo and Aitape were deployed to curtail the situation from getting out of hand,” he said.

Gesa said Naik died in a car accident last month when returning to Nuku after attending official duties in Vanimo.

Meanwhile, acting South Fly Police commander Inspector Soiwa Ricker said a 32-year-old man was killed in Daru during the Christmas weekend after a 10-year-old girl had accused him of harassing her.

“The man had accidently touched her after drinking water from a glass offered by a friend,” he said.

However, the girl told her relatives that she was harassed by the man. Ricker said her relatives ran after the man and knifed him in the chest.

“We have arrested five suspects and they are now being detained in the Daru police station.”

He warned the relatives of both the man and the girl to abstain from further violence.

Like this: Like Loading...