Police suspend recruitments

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE have suspended the intake of new officers this year because of the increasing claims of nepotism and bias in the recruitment process, says acting Police Commissioner Raphael Huafolo.

“The RPNGC management has suspended all recruitment for 2017 to review all of its existing recruitment systems, criteria, protocols and procedures,” he said. Huafolo in a statement said this was to protect the integrity of the constabulary and to give confidence to stakeholders, including those aspiring to join the constabulary.

He said those listed to undergo interviews and other recruitment formalities, including training this month, were also affected by the decision.

“But their applications will remain pending until further notice,” he said.

Huafolo said the suspension of the recruitment process would remain until a proper audit was undertaken.

Meanwhile, Bomana Police Training Commandant Superintendent Perou N’dranou said the allegations of nepotism and bias were nothing new.

