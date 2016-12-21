Police to target homebrew production

HOMEBREW producers in Morobe will be targeted by police this festive period, police commander Supt Augustine Wampe says.

He said this yesterday when outlining the Christmas and New Year operation plans for his policemen throughout the province.

Wampe said police officers in each of the nine districts of Morobe would be conducting their own “small operations”.

“The focus of the special operation was to weed out homebrew production and consumption and conduct highway patrols,” he said.

“Homebrew consumption will be on the rise during the festive period, so we will be targeting people who are producing and selling the illicit substance.

“Illicit homebrew, also known as paia wara, is destroying our communities and contributed to a lot of law and order problems.

“We will do random road blocks and patrols along the Lae-Nadzab and 40-Mile sections of the highway.

“The operation will start today and end on Jan 2.

“It is not a new thing. We have been doing it year after year and the public is aware of it, so I expect them to behave well.”

Wampe said more than 40 officers from the provincial police commander’s command would take part in the operations from 40-Mile, while another 20-plus officers would conduct operations along Wau-Bulolo road.

Police said the operations are to ensure trouble-free festive season.

Like this: Like Loading...