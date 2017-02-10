Police in Tari told to execute bench warrants

HELA’s resident judge Justice Martin Ipang urged police in the province during the recent opening of the legal year in Tari to carry out their duties, particularly the execution of bench warrants.

According to Justice Ipang, 79 bench warrants were issued and to date no arrests had been made.

Ipang also questioned why police could not carry out bench warrants and arrest those who were known by police and local communities.

The opening of the legal year in Tari was witnessed by members of the law and justice sector, government, churches and the local community.

Hela Governor Francis Potape who was present for the occasion said it took more than a man to be a police or judge and serve in the province.

