Police: Tell us of any dispute settlement

ENGA police commander George Kakas is calling on tribes to inform the authorities of any compensation payment or dispute settlement activities.

He said this after two tribes had a row over a compensation payment which resulted in the killing of three men and wounding the of others.

“I want to make it known to all tribes in Enga that all compensation payments or dispute settlement activities must be made with the knowledge or supervision of the Provincial and District Law and Order office and the police,” Kakas told The National yesterday.

Kakas said he told off the Sinen and Tipakin tribes for holding the compensation payment without the supervision of the authorities.

He said a K500 fine was also imposed on both as a penalty for not informing them.

“The Tipakan opted to pay compensation for the murder accusation which the Sinen tribe accepted but both parties had failed to inform the police of the arrangement,” Kakas said.

“I told them that this is what happens when there is no independent supervision.”

He said he ordered the Tipakin to surrender the man who was the subject of the compensation payment.

