Police to be scrutinised

LAW and order is an ongoing concern in Papua New Guinea with crime and a general disregard for the rule of law a problem in many communities.

In the major urban centres where there is more scrutiny on the work of police, the people continue to regard the men and women in blue as custodians of the peace and order and the first port of call when crime affects them or when other issues arise that cannot be addressed amicably.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the productivity of police personnel needed to be improved and that he wanted this to be reflected in the verifiable data.

Turi said station commanders in the city would start to monitor, more closely one would

presume, the productivity of their officers.

Turi, not a man to mince his words stated that as is the case in other state agencies there was a tendency for some in the constabulary to in effect slack off their duties.

Turi even put a figure on the arrest rate saying five per month was a standard that needed to be met.

“All police station commanders have agreed to see officers in the National Capital District make five arrests per month and to monitor their performances,” Turi said.

Hopefully this entails making arrests following proper procedure and after adequate investigation.

One would hope that police now are compelled to flush out the criminal element in the communities and actively work to put these people behind bars or at the very least work to keep the community as safe as possible.

Turi should also be focusing on quality and effectiveness.

Any cop can make an arrest but the real test of the officer’s productivity will be how many cases he closes.

That successful closure rate will dictate whether the officer is doing his job or not.

To this end the way police do their jobs perhaps needs to be overhauled.

In regards to injured parties or complainants filing charges or listing their grievances with the police, these needed to recorded professionally and competently and acted on forthwith.

There is nothing more disheartening then for a citizen to file

a complaint with the police

and have very little done about

it over the course of days or weeks.

Unfortunately, there is a malaise that pervades the police stations where people who need help do not get it or have to wait unnecessarily long periods before they get some form of attention and action.

All this needs to be taken into account when police station commanders are assessing the productivity of their staff.

Met Supt Turi said in terms of promotion it was crucial that police officers had a file or record which could be used to determine their suitability for rising up the ranks or deployment to areas where their talents were best suited.

“When it comes to promotion, we will look at the work performance to see if you are working or just one of the wage earners walking around the streets doing nothing.”

Turi said officers needed to see a case through to the conviction stage.

He observed that some station commanders and non-commissioned officers hardly made arrests.

The implication here is that they were not doing their jobs.

Turi along with the police top brass want to see tangible evidence that the force is active in the communities and arrests rates are apparently one obvious sign that they are working.

Turi added that completing their tasks was also educational and would only add to the officers’ knowledge and understanding of the justice system.

One would be concerned if what Turi implied with his comments about police officers being reluctant to take cases to court because they were “scared to face people of high status” was an accurate portrayal of the police force.

That would be major cause for concern and the police hierarchy must address the issue or the people will continue to suffer from the inaction of the law enforcers.

It is time the police were given the push they need to carry out their duties to the letter of the law and not just be seen to by making arrests and not following through.

