Police told to clamp down on unroadworthy vehicles

THE police traffic unit has been told to clamp down on the many defective and unroadworthy vehicles causing chaos and congestion on Port Moresby roads.

Deputy Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations Jim Andrews said traffic police must “restore order” on the streets of the capital city.

He told the officers at police headquarters yesterday to “clamp down on the high rate of abuses and accidents caused by ignorant and defiant motorists”.

He said defective vehicles were driven at night without lights, posing a serious threat to the lives of other road users.

Andrews was also concerned about the open flouting of road rules by some drivers which caused congestion during peak hours.

He also pointed out the buses and taxis which had “wobbly seats, smooth tyres, worn-out springs and shock absorbers” used in the public transport system.

Andrews said he witnessed a taxi driver removing a yellow plate and replacing it with a white number plate at Boroko. The driver was arrested.

“I am sure this is just a tip of the iceberg,” Andrew said.

“A lot of similar cases are being perpetrated but traffic police are not detecting nor investigating such abuses.

He said properly managed checkpoints must be set up, more traffic infringement notices should be issued and more arrests made “to curtail the increasing number of traffic infringements on the city’s roads”.

