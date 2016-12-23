Police told to perform

POLICE officers should be proud of their uniform and perform their duty as expected of them, Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr says.

He told officers during the end-of-year police parade at Bumbu Barracks in Lae that they must exercise discipline at all times to garner public confidence in the constabulary because a few officers were spoiling the image of the force.

“We are prone to public scrutiny more than other disciplined forces due to our continuous visibility in public. Therefore, we have to strive to maintain our reputation so that the public can depend on us for protection,” he said.

He urged police officers not to repeat mistakes and to maintain discipline at all times even in difficult circumstances.

“You are very privileged to wear this uniform. So exercise your duty well and maintain a good working relationship with the communities.”

He told The National that police officers are now in the spotlight therefore, they have to be cautious because people can easily report them using technology and social media.

“The 24-hour hot line number is available for the public to report rogue officers, therefore, there is no place for undisciplined officers in the force,” he said.

