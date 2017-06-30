Police told to re-arrest men with money in car

MOROBE provincial police commander Augustine Wampe has instructed Bulolo police to re-arrest three suspects who were questioned this week for having in their possession a large amount of money and election posters.

The suspects were arrested when police found two envelopes containing cash and Peoples National Congress (PNC) party candidate posters in their vehicle.

Locals alerted police after spotting the vehicle at the Baiyune polling venue at 3pm on Monday.

“I advised the police election coordinator for Bulolo-Menyamya, Adam Busil to ensure the three suspects are apprehended again immediately and the cash stored away in a safe,” Wampe said.

Police released the duo after interrogating them because there was no evidence to suggest that they were there to bribe voters.

Wampe said the election posters and the two envelopes containing K3200 and K1300 were discovered in a white Toyota Land Cruiser.

“I have directed the police to immediately retrace the suspects, get the money and lock it away in a safe until after elections when the owner of the money can lodge a formal complaint to obtain it.

“This is the 11th hour of the election process and no stupid person can walk around with huge sums into the polling venue; that is illogical and unethical.”

Wampe suspected that the suspects may have gone there to lure voters with the cash and show them their candidate’s poster and direct them to vote from him.

Bulolo returning officer Raune Jambert and Mumeng assistant returning officer Tony Zuhuke said they were not aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, police in Lae are monitoring all ships and dinghies traveling out of Voco Point, DCA and Ai Gris waterfronts.

“We are monitoring people’s mobility due to reports that voters were being smuggled out into the areas in Wasu, Sialum, Siassi Island, Kabwum and Morobe patrol post to vote,” Wampe said.

“If you are residing in West Taraka, Miles, Bumbu, Bumayong, Tent Siti and Back Road areas ensure you remain there and vote there instead of getting yourself into trouble.”

