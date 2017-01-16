Police told to respond man’s claims

By TABITHA NERO

A MAGISTRATE has ordered the police to respond to allegations that money and goods belonging to a vendor went missing while he was under arrest.

Dickson Steven, who was charged with being in possession of marijuana on Wednesday at Badili, Port Moresby, pleaded not guilty in the Boroko District Court because he claimed he was robbed by police of more than K1000.

Magistrate Mariestella Painap said serious allegations had been made against the police and that they would have to answer to that in court.

“I sell cigarettes outside Koki Market. Police wrongly arrested me and took K1300, my touchscreen phone and my boom box,” Steven said.

He told the court that he was moved from one police station to the next and beaten on the way.

The court told Steven to bring three witnesses to substantiate his claims.

“Make sure the arresting officer is here to also answer to these allegations,” Painap instructed the police prosecutor.

Police alleged that on Jan 12 at Badili, Steven from the Komo Magarima district in Hela, was caught carrying 12 packs of marijuana to sell for K5 per pack.

Steven will remain in police custody and return to court on Jan 17 for trial.

