Police told to return hired cars

Police Commissioner Gari Baki has issued a directive for all vehicles hired by police across the country to be returned to the hire companies they were taken from by the end of the month.

“This instruction was made in light of the national government’s fiscal situation that will have adverse effect on all government departments, including the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, in next year’s budget,” he said in a statement.

“It is imperative that we take urgent measures to reduce costs and I see no need for the hire of vehicles unless I am convinced that there is an urgent need. All hire vehicles are to be returned by Nov 30 with no exception and my directive stands with no second deadline to all the PPCs (provincial commanders) and directors. I want your full cooperation to ensure 100 per cent compliance,” Baki said.

He said that any outstanding claims by hire car companies must be submitted before the close of business on Dec 1

