Police train in motorcade escorting for Apec meeting

In preparation for Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting next year, the Royal PNG Constabulary traffic directorate is embarking on practice sessions in motorcade escorts for VIPs and delegates throughout Port Moresby.

The practice sessions have started with the assistance of Australian Federal Police.

The third rehearsal last Friday saw the motorcade travelling on designated routes from Jackson Airport to Airways Hotel, then the Stanley Hotel before returning to the international terminal.

Director of Traffic Operation acting Chief Supt Joseph Joe said the training would continue every Friday to ensure that police operated efficiently throughout the duration of the Apec.

“We intend to take this mock exercise every Friday because we need to train our men and to make sure they practice so that practice makes it perfect,” he said.

“The exercise is important because we need to work to see if there is room for improvement.”

Joe said there were still officers undergoing motorcycle training and once they passed to the advance stage, they would also be taking part in the mock escorts on the road.

He said they anticipated to have trained more than 80 motorcyclists before the event next year and that would be sufficient to provide that escort.

“So far we have graduated fewer than 20 motorcyclists but we intend to graduate more than 40 come October, including some drivers as well.

“We have also anticipated to get 80 motorcycles. We currently have 26 motorcycles bought by the AFP and the Apec authority have indicated that they will provide 40 more to add to the 16 that we have,” Joe said.

Meanwhile, Joe said gender equality was very important in terms at RPNGC and they were able to train women alongside men.

“The commissioner has state that we need to train female motorcyclists.”

