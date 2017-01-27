Police to train Trukai security guards

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE engagement of security personnel from Trukai Industries Limited with police will not affect the operations of the company, chief executive Greg Worthington-Eyre says.

Trukai will have 25 of its staff trained under police reserve programme following the singing of a memorandum of understanding yesterday.

On whether it will affect Trukai as an organisation, Worthington-Eyre said: “Not really. We have over 100 security guards who are well trained as well.

“So the skills of our staff we have already we believe is very strong and that presents a very good base for the training that they will receive from the police,” he said.

“It enhances our company culture to know we are helping out the police force this way and in turn the communities which we operate in.”

In a statement last month, Trukai said it had invested K181 million in infrastructure around the country to ensure its rice was manufactured locally and easily accessible by Papua New Guineans.

Trukai general manager sales and marketing Andrew Daubney said the company had committed more than K30 million to rice and agriculture projects since 2010 to help smallholders grow rice.

“Next time you find yourself in a shop deciding which product you should buy, stop and ask yourself: What has this company given back to me and my country? What does this company do for PNG? Trukai’s relationship with the people has spanned more than 45 years, beginning on February 17, 1970. It was initially incorporated as “Ricegrowers – Australia Pty Limited.”

Trukai’s majority shareholder is Australian company SunRice.

