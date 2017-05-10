Police trio on murder charge

THREE auxiliary police officers have been charged for unlawfully detaining and murdering a man in Yangoru, East Sepik, Police Internal Affairs officer in charge, Charles Winuan said yesterday.

Winuan said that Paul Morris from Waramuru village, Andrew Hembegwasi from Marambanja village and Dominic Waffiwanje from Ambukanja village have been charged with unlawfully detaining and killing of 38-year-old Roger Wariengra at the Yangoru police station on June 13, 2015.

The officers were engaged by the Mt Hagen-based mobile squad brought to the electorate by Yangoru-Sausia MP Richard Maru to attend to an escalating law and order situation in the area.

“These suspects have appeared before the Wewak District Court last week and are now being remanded at the Boram prison in Wewak.

“They are expected to appear before the same court for committal proceeding on May 22.”

Winuan said that four officers from the mobile squad which has since returned to Western Highlands have already been identified and would soon be arrested.

“They will also be charged for unlawful detention and murder.

“One of the officers has transferred to Port Moresby and is now based at the Macgregor mobile squad barracks,” he said.

A relative of the deceased, Arnold Michael, wrote to the Police Internal Affairs to investigate the incident after suspecting that the police officers killed the man after he had been detained for five days.

“The deceased had thrown human waste on the other detainees and also on to the police officers.

“This angered the police officers and they dragged him out and beat him with iron rods and assault rifle.

“After brutally being bashed up, he was left outside the cell but within the police station.

“ They did not take the deceased to the hospital.”

Michael said that Wariengra later died from from this attack.

